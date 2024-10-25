T-Mobile downgraded to Market Perform on recent rally at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile (TMUS) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target The firm feels its thesis has played out and is “not going to arbitrarily raise valuation multiples to justify a higher target versus surging actual stock price.” “It seems like T-Mobile’s share price ran up much faster than the “grid contemplated,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TMUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.