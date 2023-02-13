T-Mobile down for thousands of users in U.S. - Downdetector

Updates outages number, adds Twitter reaction

Feb 13 (Reuters) - T-Mobile TMUS.O users across the United States reported network outages that prevented several customers from making phone calls or using other cellular services late on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The website, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed there were more than 60,000 incidents reported.

Many customers took to Twitter to share updates about the service disruption, with several users saying they saw 'SOS' notifications on their phones.

T-Mobile's help page responded to tweets from users experiencing problems saying the company would review the complaints, without providing any details on the extent or reason of the outage.

T-Mobile did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The U.S. wireless carrier has been adding thousands of wireless subscribers lately, thanks to discounts on smartphones, bundled offerings, industry-low plan prices and an edge in 5G.

The carrier added 927,000 postpaid phone subscribers in the fourth quarter, the highest among its peers.

