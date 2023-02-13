T-Mobile down for thousands of users in U.S. - Downdetector

Feb 13 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O was down for thousands of users in the United States late Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The website, which tracks outages through a range of sources, including user reports, showed that there were more than 30,000 incidents of people reporting issues.

T-Mobile offers mobile phone and mobile internet service, including text messages (SMS) and voice mail, to individuals and businesses.

The company did not respond to Reuters' request for comments.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

