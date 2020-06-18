T-Mobile double dips in US corporate market with US$4bn bond

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, June 18 (IFR) - T-Mobile came back to the US high-grade bond market on Thursday with a three-part US$4bn bond just two months after pricing a US$19bn five-part jumbo deal to fund its acquisition of Sprint.

The telecom was out to refinance expensive debt in what has been a stellar market for borrowers, although the market looked somewhat tepid today.

Bookrunners Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo managed to tighten spreads by 20bp-27.5bp through price progression and build a US$11.5bn order book.

T-Mobile priced a US$1bn five-year at 120bp over Treasuries, a US$1.25bn seven-year at 155bp over and a US$1.75bn 10-year at 187.5bp over.

At those levels, T-Mobile offered just 1bp-3bp of new issue concession over its secondary curve and landed the bonds at much lower spreads than it did back in April, when all the tranches priced above 300bp over Treasuries.

Since April, spreads for the network provider have ratcheted in substantially to 116bp over on the outstanding 3.5% 2025s and to 177bp over on the 3.875% 2030s, according to MarketAxess data.

And as of Wednesday, average high-grade spreads had tightened to 157bp over Treasuries, spurring borrowers to raise more than US$50bn in just two days on the back of the Federal Reserve's announcement Monday to begin buying individual secondary bonds through the Broad Market Index.

However, T-Mobile is tapping the market just as sentiment softens amid renewed concerns on Thursday over spikes in Covid-19 infections and what are still large unemployment numbers in the US.

"If we do see continued weakness, they are going to have a hard time tightening up that initial price talk," one fixed income analyst said.

"They could be pricing at weaker levels than they would if it was a stronger spread environment."

T-Mobile remains a high-yield company with BB/BB+ ratings from S&P and Fitch, but just like its last foray, the company is offering up secured notes that earn it investment-grade ratings of Baa3/BBB-/BBB-.

The bonds will not be eligible for purchase by the Fed in the secondary bond market given the issuer's high-yield ratings as of March 22.

Proceeds will be used to pay down existing T-Mobile unsecured notes that carry higher coupons than where the company is likely to price today.

The notes expected for redemption include the 5.125% senior note due 2025 held by Deutsche Telekom AG, which is a 43.5% owner of the common stock of T-Mobile's parent, T-Mobile US, Inc., according to a Moody's report.

T-Mobile has some US$5.5bn of callable debt coming due in 2020 and if this transaction refinances all of that debt, gross leverage would rise by 0.2x to 1.5x, according to a CreditSights report.

"Given the coupons on these unsecureds, we expect it was easy for T-Mobile to see the advantages of this liability management exercise," CreditSights noted.

While it is somewhat surprising to see T-Mobile back in the market after so recently issuing a large slug of new M&A debt, the company is being opportunistic to lower its funding costs with this new deal, the analyst said.

(Reporting by William Hoffman Editing by Paul Kilby and Jack Doran)

((william.hoffman@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 6141;))

