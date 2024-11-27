T-Mobile confirms detected attempts to infiltrate systems

T-Mobile (TMUS) said in a statement that it has been closely monitoring ongoing reports about a series of highly coordinated cyberattacks by bad actors known as Salt Typhoon that are reported to be linked to Chinese state-sponsored operations. “Many reports claim these bad actors have gained access to some providers customer information over an extended period of time – phone calls, text messages, and other sensitive information, particularly from government officials. This is not the case at T-Mobile. To clear up some misleading media reports, here is what we’re currently seeing, much of which we believe is different from what is being seen by other providers. Within the last few weeks, we detected attempts to infiltrate our systems by bad actors. This originated from a wireline provider’s network that was connected to ours. We see no instances of prior attempts like this. Our defenses protected our sensitive customer information, prevented any disruption of our services, and stopped the attack from advancing. Bad actors had no access to sensitive customer data (including calls, voicemails or texts). We quickly severed connectivity to the provider’s network as we believe it was – and may still be – compromised. We do not see these or other attackers in our systems at this time. We cannot definitively identify the attacker’s identity, whether Salt Typhoon or another similar group, but we have reported our findings to the government for assessment. Simply put, our defenses worked as designed – from our layered network design to robust monitoring and partnerships with third-party cyber security experts and a prompt response – to prevent the attackers from advancing and, importantly, stopped them from accessing sensitive customer information. Other providers may be seeing different outcomes. We have shared what we’ve learned with industry and government leaders as we collectively work to combat these large-scale, sophisticated national threats. Last week, I had the opportunity to join a meeting at the White House with other leaders to discuss how we’re mitigating these threats. As we all have a mutual goal to protect American consumers, we felt it was important to communicate more about what we’ve seen with providers who may still be fighting these adversaries.”

