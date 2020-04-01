 Skip to main content

Latest News
Data is currently not available
    Markets
    TMUS

    T-Mobile Completes Sprint Merger, CEO Switch

    Contributor
    Daniel B. Kline The Motley Fool
    Published

    T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) finally has completed its merger with Sprint. The combined company will use the T-Mobile name and its TMUS stock symbol. Sprint will continue as a consumer brand for the foreseeable future.

    With the merger closing, the company has also completed its planned transition from John Legere to Mike Sievert as CEO ahead of schedule. Legere will remain on the board of directors.

    Former T-Mobile CEO John Legere.

    Former T-Mobile CEO John Legere will remain a member of the company's board. Image source: T-Mobile.

    A new day for T-Mobile

    With the merger complete, T-Mobile now shifts its focus to building a nationwide 5G network. Doing that quickly (and well) will help the company in its ongoing battle against AT&T and Verizon.

    "The New T-Mobile's commitment to delivering a transformative broad and deep nationwide 5G network is more important and more needed than ever and what we are building is mission-critical for consumers," said Sievert in a press release. "With this powerful network, the New T-Mobile will deliver real choice and value to wireless and home broadband customers and double down on all the things customers have always loved about the Un-carrier."

    A powerful legacy

    It's fair to say that Legere not only rescued T-Mobile, but also changed the wireless industry. The moves he made forced the other big players in the space to make consumer-friendly changes.

    "John IS what the Un-carrier is all about: advocating for customers at every turn, forcing us to think differently and always driving for more," Sievert said. "He has always pushed the boundaries of what's possible and pushed us to do the same."

    Legere has not said what his next move will be or if he plans to pursue another CEO job.

    10 stocks we like better than T-Mobile US
    When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

    David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and T-Mobile US wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

    See the 10 stocks

     

    *Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

     

    Daniel B. Kline has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    In This Story

    TMUS VZ T

    Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular

    Market Makers

    Please opt-in to receive news and information about Nasdaq’s services.

    Thanks for submitting!

    © 2020, Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.