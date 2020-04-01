T-Mobile completes merger with Sprint

April 1 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O said on Wednesday it officially completed the merger with Sprint Corp S.N and the combined company will now operate under the T-Mobile name.

A U.S. federal judge approved the deal in February, rejecting a claim by a group of states that said the proposed transaction would violate antitrust laws and raise prices.

