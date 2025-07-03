T-Mobile Completes $2B Florida 5G Expansion, Boosts Speed & Access

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS has completed a $2 billion, multi-year network expansion across Florida, delivering significantly faster 5G speeds, broader coverage and stronger emergency communications infrastructure throughout the state. The investment reinforces the company’s commitment to both innovation and accessibility, reaching 22 million residents in urban and rural communities alike.

The network expansion—powered by 1,282 new or retained sites and nearly 1,350 upgraded locations—translates into more capacity, better reliability and faster 5G average download speeds of 266.7 Mbps, marking a 216% increase since 2021. Nearly every Floridian is now covered by T-Mobile’s expansive 5G footprint, which also supports key initiatives like smart cities, public safety systems and emergency response services.

T-Mobile US, Inc. Price and Consensus

T-Mobile US, Inc. price-consensus-chart | T-Mobile US, Inc. Quote

T-Mobile has also enhanced disaster readiness in 1,375 network sites, especially in the face of hurricanes and other extreme weather events. These improvements include permanent backup power solutions, a 25% increase in satellite response vehicles, mobile network units and coordinated efforts with local emergency agencies. The company's T-Priority solution, backed by its standalone 5G (SA) technology, offers first responders faster, more secure and prioritized network access when it matters most.

Beyond connectivity, the investment is sparking innovation across industries. In Jacksonville, Miller Electric is partnering with T-Mobile to deploy a private 5G network that powers autonomous shuttle operations between EverBank Stadium and the city’s new waterfront hub. The ultra-low latency and high-bandwidth connectivity enable seamless navigation, live video feeds and real-time communication between passengers and control centers.

T-Mobile’s expansion also boosts Internet access at home. Its 5G Home Internet service now reaches over 6 million Florida households—more than half the state—offering fast, easy-to-install broadband. For users requiring more speed, T-Mobile Fiber delivers up to 2 Gbps in communities with plans to expand further.

The company's retail presence is also growing, with 26 new stores opened in Florida since 2021, including nine in the past two years alone, creating approximately 220 jobs.

T-Mobile’s reach is not just limited to Florida. In Puerto Rico, the company operates the island’s fastest and most reliable 5G network and is recognized globally for its performance in smaller territories. With strong ties between Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean, T-Mobile offers international plans covering more than 70 countries, providing affordable connections to family and businesses abroad for as little as $20 per month.

TMUS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

TMUS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have surged 34.8% in the past year compared with the Wireless National industry's growth of 31.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

