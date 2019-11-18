US Markets

T-Mobile Chief Executive Legere to step down next year

Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Nov 18 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O said on Monday Chief Executive Officer John Legere will step down on April 30 and Chief Operating Officer Mike Sievert will take over.

The third largest U.S. wireless carrier is currently locked in a lengthy battle to close its merger with smaller carrier Sprint Corp S.N.

WeWork, which has started a search for a new chief executive following the departure of co-founder Adam Neumann, has been in talks Legere, Reuters and other media outlets reported last week.

"I'm not going anywhere soon," Legere said in a tweet on Monday.

"This is all part of a multi-year plan and until April 30, I'll continue as CEO, focusing on a smooth transition and getting our merger with Sprint done for America."

Shares of T-Mobile fell about 2% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

