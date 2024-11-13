T-Mobile CEO sells $9.51M in common stock as part of option exercise

In a regulatory filing, In a regulatory filing, T-Mobile (TMUS) disclosed that its CEO Michael Sievert sold 40K shares of common stock on November 11th as part of option exercise in total transaction of $9.51M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TMUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.