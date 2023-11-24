T-Mobile CEO Just Sold $14 Million Worth of TMUS Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock is in the news Wednesday as investors react to company President and CEO Michael Sievert selling shares.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the T-Mobile leader sold a total of 96,500 shares on Friday. That leaves the CEO with 489,839 shares held directly and another 95,000 held by his family’s LLC.

The company CEO sold the TMUS shares for between $147.11 to $148.30 each. That comes to an average price of $147.55 per share for TMUS stock. It also means the shares sold were worth roughly $14.24 million.

What This Means for TMUS Stock

It’s not uncommon for company leaders to sell shares of their stock from time to time. This appears to be one of those cases where the executive is simply offloading some shares for cash.

Sometimes investors see this as a negative for company morale. However, TMUS stock isn’t falling today. Instead, the shares are up slightly as of Wednesday morning. All of this points toward the stock sale not being a major negative for investors in T-Mobile.

