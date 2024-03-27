T-Mobile can appeal to block consumer lawsuit over $26 bln Sprint deal

By Mike Scarcella

March 27 (Reuters) - T-Mobile has won its bid to appeal a judge’s ruling that allowed a potential class of millions of Verizon and AT&T subscribers to move ahead with a lawsuit challenging the company's $26 billion purchase of rival Sprint in 2020.

Illinois U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin on Wednesday ruled that T-Mobile can appeal his order to the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals now, rather than at a later stage in the case.

The private consumer lawsuit alleges the merger has caused Verizon and AT&T, which are not defendants, to charge more for wireless service. The plaintiffs want the courts to undo the combination.

T-Mobile and the plaintiffs' attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Durkin’s Wednesday ruling sets up what is expected to be a closely watched appeal testing the scope of antitrust law.

At the heart of the challenge, T-Mobile argues that subscribers of Verizon and AT&T have no legal “standing” to pursue billions of dollars in alleged damages over T-Mobile’s Sprint deal. T-Mobile contends AT&T and Verizon control their own networks' prices, and that the plaintiffs' claims cannot be attributable to the merger.

T-Mobile and Sprint previously defeated a separate court challenge to the merger from a group of states, and the U.S. Justice Department reached a settlement with the merged company requiring some divestiture of assets.

The consumers' proposed class action was brought by seven AT&T or Verizon subscribers in Illinois and Indiana. They called the T-Mobile-Sprint deal "one of the most anti-competitive acquisitions in history."

Durkin in November declined to dismiss the lawsuit.

Attorneys for T-Mobile urged Durkin to allow an appeal now for the sake of efficiency. They argued that the plaintiffs’ “expansive conception of antitrust standing is unprecedented." They

The plaintiffs’ lawyers in a filing in December said the case should be heard by a jury before any appeal.

They argued that a “potentially years-long delay” in the appeals court would only make it harder to unwind a merger that is already four years old.

The case is Dale v. Deutsche Telekom AG, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:22-cv-03189.

For plaintiffs: Brendan Glackin of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein; Gary Smith Jr of Hausfeld; Eric Cramer of Berger Montague; and Joel Flaxman and Kenneth Flaxman of Kenneth N. Flaxman PC

For T-Mobile: Clifford Histed of K&L Gates; and Rachel Brass of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

