T-Mobile bids $304 mln, wins bulk of 2.5 GHz licenses in U.S. auction

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - T-Mobile TMUS.O won the bulk of licenses awarded in the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) 2.5 GHz band auction, successfully bidding $304.3 million, the agency said Thursday.

Most of the auctioned spectrum is located in rural areas and will support wireless services in rural communities, the FCC said. In total, the auction raised gross proceeds of $427 million. T-Mobile won 7,156 of the 8,017 county-based licenses offered for auction.

