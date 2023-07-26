T-Mobile Begins Pre-orders For Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5, Watch6; Availability On Aug. 11

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) said its customers can pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip5 in Mint, Graphite, Lavender and Cream, with the offers, or starting at $41.67/month, with $0 down, full retail price: $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream starting at $75/month with $0 down, full retail price: $1,799.99.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 in 40mm or 44mm is available for pre-order, with the offers, or starting at $14.59/month with $0 down, full retail price: $349.99. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic is available in 43mm and 47mm, starting at $18.75/month with $0 down, full retail price: $449.99 - all for 24 months.

T-Mobile US said its new and existing customers, including businesses, can choose from offers: free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, or up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold5, when adding a line or with eligible trade-in on Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX or Go5G Business Plus, via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax; half off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, or up to $500 off the Galaxy Z Fold5, with eligible trade-in or $600 off when adding a line on T-Mobile's most popular plans, via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

T-Mobile US also offers free Galaxy Watch6 40mm, or up to $349.99 off the Galaxy Watch6 Classic, when adding a qualifying watch line or when buying another Samsung Galaxy Watch, via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.