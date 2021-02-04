T-Mobile beats quarterly postpaid phone additions estimates

Adds revenue details, background

Feb 4 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O said on Thursday it added more monthly bill-paying phone subscribers than analysts had expected in the fourth quarter, as the pandemic-induced remote working trend spurred demand for its phone and internet services.

The company added more postpaid phone subscribers than rivals AT&T Inc T.N and Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N in the period, thanks to the latest iPhone launch and benefits from its acquisition of peer Sprint.

The wireless carrier's postpaid subscriber base rose by 824,000 in the quarter, above FactSet estimates of 768,200.

T-Mobile expects 2021 postpaid net customer additions to be between 4 million and 4.7 million.

Total revenue rose to $20.34 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $11.88 billion a year earlier, and was more than estimates of $19.93 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

