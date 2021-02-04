T-Mobile beats quarterly postpaid phone additions estimates

Feb 4 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O said on Thursday it added more monthly bill-paying phone subscribers than analysts had expected in the fourth quarter, as the pandemic-induced remote working trend spurred demand for its phone and internet services.

The company added 824,000 postpaid subscribers in the fourth quarter, above FactSet estimates of 768,200.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.