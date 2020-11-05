TMUS

T-Mobile beats postpaid phone subscriber estimates

Eva Mathews
Sheila Dang
T-Mobile US Inc said on Thursday it added more postpaid phone subscribers than expected in the third quarter, as demand for its services picked up with people staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

T-Mobile US Inc said on Thursday it added more postpaid phone subscribers than expected in the third quarter, as demand for its services picked up with people staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company added 689,000 postpaid subscribers in the quarter ended Sept. 30, above FactSet estimates of 422,000.

The company added 689,000 postpaid subscribers in the quarter ended Sept. 30, above FactSet estimates of 422,000.

