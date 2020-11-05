T-Mobile beats postpaid phone subscriber estimates

Corrects to remove extraneous word in second paragraph

Nov 5 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O said on Thursday it added more postpaid phone subscribers than expected in the third quarter, as demand for its services picked up with people staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company added 689,000 postpaid subscribers in the quarter ended Sept. 30, above FactSet estimates of 422,000.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

