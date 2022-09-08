T-Mobile Authorizes $14 Bln Stock Buyback

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Thursday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program for up to $14.0 billion of its common stock.

The company, in an SEC filing, said that repurchases are expected to be made from available cash on hand and proceeds of one or more debt issuances or other borrowings.

The repurchase program does not obligate the company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the company's discretion.

