T-Mobile announces shareholder return program of up to $19 bln

Sept 6 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US TMUS.O said on Wednesday it has authorized a shareholder return program of up to $19 billion that will run through December 31, 2024.

The company intends to declare and pay its first dividend of approximately $750 million in Q4 2023.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

