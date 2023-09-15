News & Insights

Markets
TMUS

T-Mobile Announces IPhone 15 Lineup Deals

September 15, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS) said, starting September 15, customers, including businesses, can pre-order iPhone 15 lineup and order Apple Watches including the second generation of Apple Watch SE with availability at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on September 22.

The deals for T-Mobile customers include: get iPhone 15 Pro on Us, or up to $1000 off any iPhone 15 model, when trading in an eligible product on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next; and get up to $650 off any iPhone 15 model on Magenta MAX, $350 off on Go5G and Magenta and $200 off on almost all other T-Mobile plans when trading in an eligible product.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.