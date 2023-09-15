T-Mobile Announces IPhone 15 Lineup Deals

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS) said, starting September 15, customers, including businesses, can pre-order iPhone 15 lineup and order Apple Watches including the second generation of Apple Watch SE with availability at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on September 22.

The deals for T-Mobile customers include: get iPhone 15 Pro on Us, or up to $1000 off any iPhone 15 model, when trading in an eligible product on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next; and get up to $650 off any iPhone 15 model on Magenta MAX, $350 off on Go5G and Magenta and $200 off on almost all other T-Mobile plans when trading in an eligible product.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.