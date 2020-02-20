T-Mobile and Sprint near agreement on new merger terms- WSJ

Feb 20 (Reuters) - T- Mobile US TMUS.O and Sprint Corp S.N are nearing an agreement on new merger terms, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The final deal could be announced as soon as Thursday and T-Mobile's parent company Deutsche Telekom will own 43% of the combined company, up from 42% earlier, the report added.

T- Mobile US did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Sprint declined to comment.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.