T-Mobile, American Tower Ink New Multiyear Agreement - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS) and American Tower Corp. (AMT) announced Tuesday that they have signed a new long-term agreement designed to drive significant value for both parties over its nearly 15-year term.

The new agreement enhances T-Mobile's access to American Tower's U.S. sites while locking in synergies and facilitating T-Mobile's continued rapid, efficient deployment of broad and deep nationwide 5G. The agreement also provides long-term revenue growth visibility to American Tower.

The new agreement ensures T-Mobile can serve Americans' wireless needs for years to come and allows T-Mobile to increase momentum on its rapid 5G deployment, adding coverage and enhancing speed in thousands of cities and towns across the country.

