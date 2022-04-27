T-Mobile adds higher-than-expected subscribers on 5G demand

Adds share price, background

April 27 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O on Wednesday beat estimates for subscriber additions in the first quarter, as it benefited from the rollout of new 5G cellular networks.

The company added 589,000 monthly phone-bill paying customers, compared with estimates of 584,900, according to FactSet.

Total revenue at the wireless carrier rose 1.8% to $20.12 billion, edging past analysts' estimates of $20.11 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income, however, fell 23.6% to $713 million.

Shares of the company rose 1.6% to $127 in premarket.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.