T-Mobile adds higher-than-expected postpaid subscribers

April 27 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O on Wednesday beat estimates for net postpaid customer additions in the first quarter, as more users opted for its 5G services.

T-Mobile added 589,000 postpaid phone customers, compared with estimates of 584,900, according to FactSet.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.