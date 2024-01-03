T-Mobile Adding Hulu For Free To Go5G Next Unlimited Plan

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS) on Wednesday announced that the ad-supported version of Disney's Hulu will be available for no extra charge.

Starting January 24, Hulu With Ads will be included at no extra cost as a part of T-Mobile's Go5G Next unlimited plan.

"As the Un-carrier, we go beyond delivering the incredible service that customers expect from America's 5G leader. T-Mobile customers get the best value and the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless — just for being customers, without having to pay a penny more," said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products at T-Mobile.

"In addition to Apple TV+, Netflix and MLB.TV, Go5G Next customers now also get a subscription to Hulu … all four on us. That's over $400 a year in streaming benefits, from the very best services in the market, all included in your plan at no extra cost."

T-Mobile is adding the "Hulu on Us" perk on top of offering Netflix and Apple TV+ for no additional charge with Go5G Next. Plus, T-Mobile customers can get free season-long subscriptions to Major League Baseball's MLB.TV every year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.