    T-Mobile Accelerates Launch of $15 Per Month Smartphone Plan Due to Coronavirus

    Daniel B. Kline The Motley Fool
    T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has accelerated the launch of its cheapest-ever smartphone plan. The company had planned to introduce T-Mobile Connect after its merger with Sprint (NYSE: S) was finalized but has decided to accelerate its plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The new offering, which costs $15 a month, will be available nationwide as of March 24.

    What is T-Mobile Connect?

    The new smartphone plan offers unlimited talk and text plus 2GB of high-speed smartphone data for $15 per month plus tax. It also includes access to T-Mobile's growing 5G network where it's in operation. In addition, customers have the option of paying $25 per month plus tax for 5GB of high-speed data (when data allotments are used, subscribers don't get charged extra, they just have their data slowed down to 2G speeds). T-Mobile is also offering all Connect subscribers a bonus 500MB of monthly high-speed data at no additional cost for the next five years.

    "Right now, having a reliable, low-cost connection is absolutely crucial for Americans, and with many facing financial strain, time is of the essence. We knew we couldn't wait for the merger to finalize to launch T-Mobile Connect, our lowest priced smartphone plan, so we're rolling out ahead of schedule," said T-Mobile CEO John Legere in a press release. "With T-Mobile Connect, we're giving those hardest hit an even more affordable way to stay in touch. Half the price of our lowest-ever priced smartphone plan. So everyone can stay connected."

    With many Americans practicing social distancing, smartphones have become a crucial way for people to remain connected or to get medical help. T-Mobile is making staying connected easier for people facing financial disruption, and that's a very important thing for the company to be doing.

    Daniel B. Kline has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

