T-Mobile: Growth Momentum Promising

I am neutral on T-Mobile US (TMUS) because despite its recent growth momentum and improve competitive positioning, the stock is trading at a premium to its historic multiple averages.

T-Mobile US is a leading American wireless carrier network operator and a subsidiary of the German telecommunications company, Deutsche Telekom. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Strengths

T-Mobile is the United States’ second-largest wireless carrier, with 106.9 million subscriptions at the end of its third quarter of 2021.

The company offers wireless voice and data services under the brands T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. The company has over $40 million of annual revenue and was named the No. 1 wireless carrier in the U.S. by Consumer Reports in 2015.

Recent Results

T-Mobile reported total quarterly revenue of $19.62 billion, showing an increase of 1.8% year-over-year. The improvement was driven by higher Service revenue and strong customer growth. However, it was not able to meet the consensus estimates of $20.11 billion.

The company reported a high Service revenue of $14.7 million, which saw a growth of 4.1% year-over-year, including improvement in Postpaid service revenue by 6% on a year-over-year basis.

It posted a strong net income of $691 million and diluted earnings of $0.55 per share, compared to $1.25 billion per share and $1 per share last year. The reduction in this year’s net income was attributed to increased costs related to mergers.

Its prepaid revenues were $2.48 billion, showing an improvement of 4.1% as compared to the previous year’s quarter. Prepaid net customer additions equaled 66,000 in the third quarter of 2021 and average revenue per user increased to $39.49, up by 2.6%. Wholesale revenues were $944 million and other service revenues were $493.

The company also reported a record core adjusted EBITDA of $6 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities saw an increase of 25% year-over-year, resulting in an amount of $3.5 billion. It also posted free cash flow of $1.6 billion, showing an improvement of over four times from the previous year’s third quarter.

T-Mobile US also saw best-in-industry postpaid net additions of 1.3 million, postpaid phone net additions of 673,000, and postpaid account net additions of 268,000.

The company has now increased its outlook for the full Fiscal Year 2021 and expects postpaid net customer additions in the range of 5.1 million to 5.3 million, as compared to the previous outlook of 5 million to 5.3 million.

It also posted core adjusted EBITDA for the full year to be in the range of $23.4 billion to $23.5 billion, an improvement from the previous outlook of $23 to $23.3 billion.

Valuation Metrics

T-Mobile stock looks richly valued at current levels. Its P/E multiple is currently 41x, which is well above its five-year average of 33.2 times.

Furthermore, its EV/EBITDA ratio is 8.7x, which is also above its five-year average of 7.9 times.

That said, growth is expected to be strong over the next few years, as revenue is expected to grow by 16.9% in 2021 and 2.7% in 2022.

Wall Street’s Take

From Wall Street analysts, T-Mobile earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus based on 13 Buy ratings, zero Hold ratings, and one Sell rating in the past three months. Additionally, the average T-Mobile price target of $165.77 puts the upside potential at 44.5%.

Summary and Conclusions

T-Mobile is a major player in the telecommunications sector and has made strategic moves in recent years, including its merger with Sprint.

This has improved its competitive positioning and positioned it for its current growth. Furthermore, Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on the shares here and their consensus price targets are significantly higher than the current share price.

That said, the stock does trade at a significant premium to its historical multiples.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Samuel Smith did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

