T Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.59, changing hands as low as $18.36 per share. AT&T Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of T shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, T's low point in its 52 week range is $14.46 per share, with $21.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.44. The T DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

