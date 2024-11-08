T. Hasegawa Co. to Repurchase Shares

T Hasegawa Co (JP:4958) has released an update.
T. Hasegawa Co. has announced plans to repurchase up to 184,000 shares of its common stock through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s ToSTNeT-3 system at a set price of 3,290 yen per share. This strategic move, accounting for 0.4% of the company’s issued shares, demonstrates a commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.
For further insights into JP:4958 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.