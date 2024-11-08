News & Insights

T. Hasegawa Co. to Repurchase Shares

November 08, 2024 — 02:56 am EST

T Hasegawa Co (JP:4958) has released an update.

T. Hasegawa Co. has announced plans to repurchase up to 184,000 shares of its common stock through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s ToSTNeT-3 system at a set price of 3,290 yen per share. This strategic move, accounting for 0.4% of the company’s issued shares, demonstrates a commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

