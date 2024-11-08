T. Hasegawa Co. to Repurchase Shares

T Hasegawa Co (JP:4958) has released an update.

T. Hasegawa Co. has announced plans to repurchase up to 184,000 shares of its common stock through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s ToSTNeT-3 system at a set price of 3,290 yen per share. This strategic move, accounting for 0.4% of the company’s issued shares, demonstrates a commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

For further insights into JP:4958 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.