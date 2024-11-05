News & Insights

T-Gaia Corporation Reports Strong Growth Amid Delisting Plans

November 05, 2024 — 02:04 am EST

T-Gaia Corporation (JP:3738) has released an update.

T-Gaia Corporation reported significant growth in its financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with net sales increasing by 7.8% and operating profit soaring by 98.1% compared to the previous year. Despite a strong performance, the company announced that it will not be providing dividends for FY 2025 due to plans for delisting following a successful tender offer. Investors may find the company’s robust earnings per share of 67.92 yen noteworthy amidst these strategic changes.

