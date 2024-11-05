T-Gaia Corporation Reports Strong Growth Amid Delisting Plans

T-Gaia Corporation (JP:3738) has released an update.

T-Gaia Corporation reported significant growth in its financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with net sales increasing by 7.8% and operating profit soaring by 98.1% compared to the previous year. Despite a strong performance, the company announced that it will not be providing dividends for FY 2025 due to plans for delisting following a successful tender offer. Investors may find the company’s robust earnings per share of 67.92 yen noteworthy amidst these strategic changes.

For further insights into JP:3738 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.