T-Gaia Corporation Posts Strong Profits Amid Delisting Plans

November 18, 2024 — 02:00 am EST

T-Gaia Corporation (JP:3738) has released an update.

T-Gaia Corporation reported a significant increase in profits for the first half of fiscal year 2025, with operating profit rising by 98.1% and net sales increasing by 7.8%. Despite these positive results, the company announced no dividends for the fiscal year due to a planned delisting following a tender offer. The financial outlook for the full year remains optimistic with projected growth in profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

