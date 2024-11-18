T-Gaia Corporation Posts Strong Profits Amid Delisting Plans

T-Gaia Corporation (JP:3738) has released an update.

T-Gaia Corporation reported a significant increase in profits for the first half of fiscal year 2025, with operating profit rising by 98.1% and net sales increasing by 7.8%. Despite these positive results, the company announced no dividends for the fiscal year due to a planned delisting following a tender offer. The financial outlook for the full year remains optimistic with projected growth in profits.

