T Expands Service Assurance for SMBs: Will It Lift Prospects?

AT&T, Inc. T announced the launch of AT&T Guarantee for small businesses. First introduced in January 2025, the program is aimed at improving customer experience and AT&T’s service reliability. The company operates in a highly competitive and price-sensitive U.S. wireless market. It is taking a customer-focused approach to drive up user retention amid such intensifying competition. The program already covers AT&T Business Fiber, AT&T Dedicated Internet, and AT&T Business Wireless service, and now it has expanded the program for AT&T Internet Air for Business.



Under this program, AT&T monitors service quality and outages. If something goes wrong, there are options such as bill credits, technical support benefits and faster service response offered to affected customers. Fiber customers who experience 20 minutes or more and wireless customers who experience 60 minutes or more of a covered outage can get a bill credit equal to a full day of service. These programs can be significantly beneficial for small businesses.



Small businesses depend on Internet connectivity for a multitude of reasons, such as payments, inventory management, customer interactions, running cloud tools and AI-powered applications. Hence, consistent connectivity is critical for running efficient operations. Amid this backdrop, AT&T Guarantee can be a major advantage for the business opting for AT&T services. This initiative expands AT&T’s addressable market, reduces the fear of downtime for the business and gives them more incentive to opt for AT&T plans.

How Are Competitors Faring?

The company faces competition from Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ and T-Mobile, US, Inc. TMUS. Verizon has also undertaken several customer-oriented strategies to improve retention. Verizon Customer Champion is a standout personalized customer service feature that leverages Google Cloud’s AI, including Google’s Gemini models, to deliver complete resolution to end users. The company is also offering 24/7 live support to cater to diverse customer schedules and preferences.



T-Mobile has formed a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to transform customer experience. The partnership is working on a platform called IntentCX, which will comprehend customer intent and sentiment in real time and will offer faster responses and proactive resolution to issues customers face. T-Mobile is testing the use cases of IntentCX and expects to implement it in 2025.

T’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AT&T stock has gained 3.4% over the past year against the Wireless National industry’s decline of 3.8%.



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Going by the forward price to earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 11.82 forward earnings, lower than the industry’s 13.22.



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Earnings estimates for T for 2025 and 2026 have moved upward in the past 60 days.



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AT&T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.