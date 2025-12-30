T Expands Into Satellite Connectivity Space: Will it Boost Prospects?

AT&T, Inc. T is collaborating with AST Spacemobile to expand into the emerging satellite connectivity space. Despite rapid deployments of 5G and fiber networks nationwide, a large area of the United States has remained outside of the network coverage area. Remote and rural locations, which are sparsely populated, are often deemed unviable for network deployment by major telecom companies. Moreover, geographically challenging terrain makes it difficult to set up ground network infrastructure. By leveraging ASTS Satcom capabilities, T aims address these limitations of terrestrial network infrastructure.



ASTS has recently announced the successful launch of Bluebird 6. It is the largest commercial communications ever to be deployed in low earth orbit. T has also activated its fourth satellite ground gateway. It will act as a bridge between satellites and AT&T’s core network. AT&T is set to initiate beta satellite service for select AT&T customers and FirstNet users in the first half of 2026.



Public safety operations require the optimum connectivity infrastructure, and satcom services can be a game-changer in this domain. The Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Boulder County (Colorado) Sheriff are already testing ASTS satellite services with AT&T’s FirstNet. Deployment of Direct-to-cell services upon successful completion of the beta testing will significantly boost FirstNet Network services for first responders in rural and remote areas.

How Are Competitors Faring?

AT&T faces stiff competition from T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS and Verizon Communications Inc. VZ in the telecom space. T-Mobile is closely working with Starlink to develop its own direct-to-cell portfolio. T-Mobile has started beta testing in 2024 and is expected have gained a major competitive advantage in this domain against its rivals.



Verizon had also inked a definitive agreement with ASTS to venture into the SATCOM space. Verizon is using its 850 MHz low band spectrum with the ASTS satellite network expand coverage in remote areas. Such initiatives from Verizon can pose a challenge to AT&T’s satcom expansion initiatives.

T’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AT&T has gained 9.8% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 1.7%.



From a valuation standpoint, AT&T trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 11, below the industry tally of 11.86.



Earnings estimates for 2025 have increased 0.5% to $2.06 over the past 60 days, while those for 2026 have remain unchanged.



AT&T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

