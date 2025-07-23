T Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Higher Revenues, Solid Demand

AT&T Inc. T reported strong second-quarter 2025 results with adjusted earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company witnessed solid wireless traction and customer additions, which were partially offset by lower demand for legacy voice and data services. AT&T recorded strong subscriber growth backed by a resilient business model and robust cash flow position, driven by a diligent execution of operational plans. AT&T expects to continue investing in key areas of 5G and fiber and adjust its business according to the evolving market scenario to fuel long-term growth.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, AT&T reported a net income of $4.46 billion or 62 cents per share compared with $3.55 billion or 49 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The significant improvement was primarily attributable to higher contributions from the DIRECTV investments during the quarter.



Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted earnings improved to 54 cents per share from 51 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the second quarter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3 cents.

AT&T Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AT&T Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AT&T Inc. Quote

Quarter Details

Quarterly GAAP operating revenues increased 3.5% year over year to $30.85 billion, largely due to higher Mobility service and equipment sales and Consumer Wireline revenues, partially offset by lower Business Wireline and Mexico revenues. The top line beat the consensus mark of $30.53 billion.



Adjusted operating income increased to $6.49 billion from $6.28 billion for respective adjusted operating income margins of 21% and 21.1%. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $11.73 billion from $11.34 billion.



AT&T witnessed solid subscriber momentum with 479,000 post-paid net additions. This included 401,000 postpaid wireless phone additions. Postpaid churn was 1.02%, while postpaid phone-only average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 1.1% year over year to $57.04 due to improved international roaming, pricing actions and a transition to higher-priced unlimited plans.

Segmental Performance

Communications: Total segment operating revenues were $29.7 billion, up from $28.58 billion, as improvement in the Mobility business (up 6.7% to $21.84 billion) and Consumer Wireline (up 5.8% to $3.54 billion) was partially offset by a decline in Business Wireline (down 9.3% to $4.31 billion). The segment revenues missed our estimates of $29.72 billion.



Service revenues from the Mobility unit improved 3.5% to $16.85 billion, driven by solid subscriber and postpaid ARPU gains, while equipment revenues were up 18.8% year over year to $4.99 billion due to higher volumes of non-phone sales and higher-priced phone sales. Revenues from the Consumer Wireline business were up due to a gain in fiber broadband. AT&T recorded net fiber additions of 243,000, while Internet Air added 203,000 subscribers during the quarter. By the end of 2030, AT&T expects to reach approximately 50 million customer locations with its in-region fiber network and more than 60 million fiber locations when including the Lumen Mass Markets fiber assets.



Revenues from Business Wireline were down due to lower demand for legacy voice and data services as customers shifted to more advanced IP-based offerings. Total segment operating income improved 0.9% to $7.06 billion, with operating margins of 23.8% (down 70 bps). Adjusted EBITDA was $12.1 billion compared with $11.78 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Latin America: Total operating revenues were $1.05 billion, down 4.4% year over year, due to lower equipment sales and service revenues. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $201 million from $178 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the first six months of 2025, AT&T generated $18.81 billion of cash from operations compared with $16.64 billion a year ago. Free cash flow for the quarter was $4.39 billion compared with $3.95 billion in the year-ago quarter. As of June 30, 2025, AT&T had $10.5 billion of cash and cash equivalents with long-term debt of $123.06 billion. The company repurchased $1 billion worth of shares during the quarter. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was about 2.64X.

Guidance

While optimizing operations, AT&T is aiming to increase efficiencies to lower operating costs while focusing on 5G and fiber-based connectivity, along with an expanded reach of software-based entertainment platforms. For 2025, AT&T expects wireless service revenues to improve 3% or more, while broadband revenues are anticipated to grow in the mid to high-teens.



Adjusted earnings are projected to be between $1.97 and $2.07 per share. Free cash flow in 2025 is expected to be more than $16 billion due to cost savings. AT&T expects to repurchase $4 billion worth of shares in 2025. The company is also aiming to reduce its debt burden by monetizing non-core assets.

Zacks Rank

AT&T currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Arista Networks Inc. ANET is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, suggesting a growth of 25% from the year-ago reported figure.



Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.8%. Arista delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.8% in the last four reported quarters.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM is slated to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.55 per share, indicating a 1.9% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



Akamai has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8%. Akamai delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.8% in the last four reported quarters.



Pinterest, Inc. PINS is set to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 34 cents per share, implying a growth of 17.2% from the year-ago reported figure.



Pinterest has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 33.3%. Pinterest delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.5% in the last four reported quarters.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.