SZ Expressway Invests Billions in Jihe Expressway Upgrade

May 22, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Shenzhen International Holdings (HK:0152) has released an update.

Shenzhen International Holdings has announced that its subsidiary SZ Expressway will invest around RMB 19.23 billion in upgrading the Jihe Expressway, a critical part of the Shenyang-Haikou National Expressway that connects various regions of Shenzhen. The project, which includes expanding the road to an eight-lane expressway and constructing a three-dimensional transport channel, is expected to alleviate the growing traffic pressure due to Shenzhen’s economic development. SZ Expressway will manage the project and retain concession rights during its operation, with toll revenues being dynamically adjusted between the company and the government.

