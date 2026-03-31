SYY's Jetro Deal Opens a New Growth Path in Cash & Carry: What's More?

Sysco Corporation SYY has unveiled a landmark deal to acquire Jetro Restaurant Depot in a transaction valued at $29.1 billion, marking a decisive move into the fast-growing cash-and-carry segment. The deal, structured through a mix of cash and equity, positions the company to expand beyond its traditional delivery-focused model and tap into a broader base of independent foodservice customers.

SYY’s Strategic Expansion Offers Financial Upside

The acquisition brings immediate scale and diversification. Jetro’s warehouse-driven model complements Sysco’s distribution network, enabling access to a large and growing addressable market of smaller operators. Jetro Restaurant Depot generated roughly $16 billion in revenues and nearly $2.1 billion in EBITDA in 2025, underscoring its strong standalone profitability.



On a combined basis, the transaction is expected to significantly enhance Sysco’s financial profile, with meaningful increases in revenues, EBITDA and free cash flow. The deal is projected to augment earnings per share in the first year, with mid-to-high single-digit accretion initially and low-to-mid teens growth in the second year.



Sysco expects to realize nearly $250 million in annualized cost synergies within three years, primarily driven by procurement savings and inbound supply-chain efficiencies, with further upside from cross-selling opportunities and an expanded customer base over the longer term.



Sysco reiterated its fiscal 2026 guidance, forecasting sales growth of 3%-5% and adjusted EPS at the high end of its prior range of $4.50-$4.60, underscoring confidence in its core business momentum even as it pursues a transformative acquisition. For the third quarter of 2026, the company also reaffirmed its earlier outlook for adjusted EPS of about 94 cents. This forecast includes U.S. Foodservice local case growth of more than 3% year over year, at least 50 basis points above its prior expectation and 180 basis points stronger than second-quarter performance, highlighting continued business momentum.



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What Else to Know About SYY’s Latest Move?

Despite the compelling growth outlook, the deal introduces notable financial considerations. Sysco plans to fund a substantial portion of the transaction through new debt, alongside equity issuance that will dilute existing shareholders. As a result, the company is temporarily suspending share buybacks and prioritizing deleveraging, with a target to reduce leverage meaningfully within two years.



Sysco’s acquisition of Jetro Restaurant Depot represents a bold strategic shift toward a more diversified, higher-margin business model. The deal offers clear long-term advantages through scale, synergies and entry into a resilient channel, while reaffirmed guidance underscores confidence in ongoing operations.



However, the agreement comes with near-term pressure from higher debt, share dilution and the suspension of buybacks. While the acquisition strengthens Sysco’s long-term growth outlook, investors may remain cautious until the company shows steady progress in integration and debt reduction. SYY, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), has seen its shares slide 6% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 2.3%.

3 Solid Bets

The Hershey Company HSY engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.8% and 30.1%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.2%, on average.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA sports a Zacks Rank of 1. Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 133.3%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 39.9% and 44.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD engages in the marketing, sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). US Foods Holding delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.4% and 20.9%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

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Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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