SYY Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Volume and Cost Gains

Sysco Corporation’s SYY fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 top and bottom lines increased year over year and came ahead of the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company ended fiscal 2026 with positive case growth across its local, national and international businesses. Supply-chain productivity, improved Sysco Brand penetration and cost-saving actions supported profit growth, while investments in sales capacity continued.

SYY’s Key Metrics

Adjusted earnings were $1.53 per share, up 3.4% year over year, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. Sales grew 4.7% to $22,124 million and beat the consensus mark of $21,921 million.

Sysco Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Sysco Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sysco Corporation Quote

Sysco’s top line benefited from positive case growth across local and national customers in the United States, along with continued international gains. U.S. Foodservice volume increased 2.5%, while local volume advanced 2.6%.



Comparable sales on a constant-currency basis were $22,077 million, up 4.4% year over year. Foreign exchange added $47 million to total reported sales, including a $46-million benefit to International Foodservice Operations.

Sysco’s Cost Profile Supports Profit Growth

Gross profit increased 3.7% year over year to $4,134 million. Growth reflected higher volumes, improved mix from increased Sysco Brand penetration, strategic sourcing efficiencies and effective management of product costs.



Product cost inflation was 2.8% at the total enterprise level, primarily reflecting higher costs in meat and fresh produce. Adjusted operating expenses increased 3.6% to $2,994 million as sales headcount and capacity investments were partly offset by cost-out efficiencies.



Adjusted operating income rose 4.1% to $1,140 million. Adjusted operating margin was 5.15%, down 3 basis points from the prior-year quarter as adjusted expense growth slightly outpaced the increase in gross profit.



Adjusted EBITDA advanced 4.7% to $1,346 million, reflecting the benefit of operating productivity and continued business growth.

Sysco’s Segments Deliver Broad-Based Sales Growth

U.S. Foodservice Operations sales increased 4.4% to $15,406 million. Total case volume rose 2.5%, while local case volume advanced 2.6%. Gross profit grew 3% to $2,958 million, though gross margin contracted 26 basis points to 19.20%. Adjusted operating income edged up 0.1% to $1,059 million.



International Foodservice Operations sales climbed 6.7% to $4,191 million. On a constant-currency basis, sales increased 5.6% to $4,145 million. Gross margin expanded 12 basis points to 21.69%, while adjusted operating income jumped 15.7% to $228 million. Constant-currency adjusted operating income rose 14.7%.



SYGMA sales increased 3.1% to $2,231 million. Gross profit rose 2.9% to $175 million, while operating income advanced 11.1% to $30 million despite a 2-basis-point decline in gross margin.



The Other segment generated sales of $296 million, up 2.8%. Gross margin expanded 273 basis points to 26.69%, while adjusted operating income increased 30% to $13 million.

SYY’s Cash Flow Supports Capital Returns

For fiscal 2026, cash flow from operations increased 5.1% to $2,638 million. Free cash flow rose 16.3% to $2,114 million, aided by lower additions to plant and equipment compared with the prior year.



Sysco returned $1,237 million to shareholders through $1,037 million in dividends and $200 million in share repurchases. The company ended fiscal 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $1,786 million and total liquidity of $4,800 million.

Sysco Issues Fiscal 2027 Growth Guidance

Management introduced fiscal 2027 guidance, calling for sales growth of 6-7% and adjusted earnings growth of 9-11% on a 53-week basis. The outlook reflects expectations for continued positive momentum and further productivity gains.



The guidance includes approximately $100 million in cost savings from AI-enabled inventory management, improved forecasting accuracy, coding efficiency, routing optimization and back-office automation. Sysco expects these initiatives and previously announced cost actions to support profit growth and operating-margin expansion.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 7.2% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 17.1%.

Better-Ranked Stocks to Consider

Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR, a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients derived from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darling’s current fiscal year sales calls for 13.2% growth from the prior-year levels. The consensus estimate for current fiscal-year earnings per share (EPS) stands at $5.34, which implies substantial growth from the year-ago period. DAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 38.9%, on average.



The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO, a leading beverage company that develops, markets and distributes coconut water and other plant-based beverages, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. COCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Vita Coco Company’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings calls for growth of 31.6% and 64.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD engages in the marketing, sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). US Foods Holding delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.1% and 16.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

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Sysco Corporation (SYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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