SYY Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Sysco Corp is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.16% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $6,938,401 worth of SYY shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Sysco Corp is $2.04/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 07/05/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SYY, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
SYY operates in the Grocery & Drug Stores sector, among companies like Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA), and US Foods Holding Corp (USFD).
