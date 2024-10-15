SYY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.13, changing hands as high as $76.15 per share. Sysco Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYY's low point in its 52 week range is $63.18 per share, with $82.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.36. The SYY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

