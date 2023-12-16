Syuppin (TYO:3179) Price Target Increased by 12.56% to 1,645.60

The average one-year price target for Syuppin (TYO:3179) has been revised to 1,645.60 / share. This is an increase of 12.56% from the prior estimate of 1,462.00 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,414.00 to a high of 2,100.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.99% from the latest reported closing price of 1,135.00 / share.

Syuppin Maintains 2.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.91%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syuppin. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3179 is 0.05%, an increase of 18.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 796K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 298K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3179 by 15.86% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 117K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 12.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3179 by 0.57% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 78K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 58K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3179 by 16.06% over the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 43K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 16.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3179 by 38.49% over the last quarter.

