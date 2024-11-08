News & Insights

Syuppin Co., Ltd. Reports October Sales Decline

November 08, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Syuppin Co., Ltd. (JP:3179) has released an update.

Syuppin Co., Ltd. reported a decline in total sales for October 2024, with a 17.1% decrease year-on-year, influenced by weaker watch business and duty-free sales due to exchange rate impacts. Despite this, online sales remained strong, showing a slight increase in online memberships. The company’s camera business maintained its performance compared to the previous year.

