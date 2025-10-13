Systrade Liquidates Its $5.9 Million Newmont Stock (NYSE:NEM) Position

Key Points

Systrade sold 101,000 shares; estimated transaction value of approximately $5.9 million, based on the average price during Q3 2025.

The trade represented 4.4% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM) for Q3 2025.

Systrade's post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 value.

Position previously accounted for 6.7% of the fund’s AUM in Q3 2025.

Systrade AG fully exited its position in Newmont Corporation (NEM), selling approximately 101,000 shares for an estimated $5.9 million during Q3 2025, according to an SEC filing dated October 09, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 09, 2025, Systrade AG sold its entire stake in Newmont Corporation, liquidating approximately 101,000 shares in Q3 2025.

The estimated value of the transaction was $5.9 million. The fund now holds no shares of Newmont Corporation as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

Systrade's exit from Newmont means 0% of its 13F AUM is now allocated to this holding in Q3 2025

The fund’s top holdings after the filing:

Barrick Mining: $62.26 million (46.0% of AUM) in Q3 2025

Interactive Brokers: $34.41 million (25.4% of AUM) in Q3 2025

UBS: $25.51 million (18.8% of AUM) in Q3 2025

Cresud SACIF y A: $3.37 million (2.5% of AUM) in Q3 2025

Loma Negra Companía Industrial Argentina: $2.82 million (2.08% of AUM) in Q3 2025

As of October 8, 2025, shares of Newmont Corporation were priced at $88.40, up 67.6% over the year ending on October 8, 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 by 51.63 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $20.47 billion Net Income (TTM) $6.28 billion Dividend Yield 1.15% Price (as of market close 10/08/25) $88.40

Company Snapshot

Newmont:

Produces and explores for gold, with additional exposure to copper, silver, zinc, and lead.

Generates revenue by extracting, processing, and selling precious and base metals from a diversified global asset portfolio.

Operates mining assets across the Americas, Australia, and Africa, supporting a global supply chain for industrial and investment customers.

Leverages a diversified asset base across the Americas, Australia, and Africa, benefiting from significant proven and probable gold reserves, providing operational scale and resource longevity.

Foolish take

Newmont's stock is up 64% over the last year as gold prices rocket to new highs.

With Systrade opening a position in the company at the end of 2024, its liquidation of the stock this quarter makes a lot of sense and provides it with a quick, successful investment.

While this isn't traditional Foolish investing, gold production and exploration companies like Newmont are very cyclical and don't necessarily fit the mold of buy-and-hold forever investing.

With Systrade also granting a massive 46% portfolio allocation to Newmont's gold-mining peer Barrick Mining, this liquidation not only nets a quick profit but also helps the firm diversify away from gold a little bit.

Newmont now trades at 4.9 times sales -- near all-time highs for the company -- which also reinforces Systrade's decision to move on.

Though I am far from a professional mining stock trader, Newmont seems expensive at today's prices, unless you're convinced gold prices are destined to make a multi-year run.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The total value of securities a fund must report to the SEC on Form 13F.

Liquidating: Selling all or part of an investment position, converting it to cash.

Stake: The amount of ownership or shares held in a company or asset.

Asset allocation: The process of dividing investment funds among different asset categories or holdings.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, expressed as a percentage.

Proven and probable reserves: Quantities of resources confirmed by geological and engineering data to be economically recoverable.

Operational scale: The size and capacity of a company’s operations, often enabling cost efficiencies.

Resource longevity: The expected duration that a company’s reserves or resources will last based on current production rates.

Base metals: Common industrial metals such as copper, zinc, and lead, as opposed to precious metals like gold.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



