Systena (TYO:2317) Price Target Decreased by 17.42% to 370.60

The average one-year price target for Systena (TYO:2317) has been revised to 370.60 / share. This is an decrease of 17.42% from the prior estimate of 448.80 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 313.10 to a high of 483.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.79% from the latest reported closing price of 277.00 / share.

Systena Maintains 2.89% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.89%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Systena. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2317 is 0.18%, an increase of 7.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 36,944K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 6,362K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,236K shares, representing an increase of 17.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2317 by 7.40% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,544K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,561K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2317 by 2.90% over the last quarter.

WAIGX - Wasatch International Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 3,447K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,719K shares, representing a decrease of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2317 by 14.42% over the last quarter.

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 2,846K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,135K shares, representing a decrease of 10.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2317 by 11.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,047K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,052K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2317 by 6.45% over the last quarter.

