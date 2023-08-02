Systena (TYO:2317) Price Target Decreased by 10.38% to 323.00

The average one-year price target for Systena (TYO:2317) has been revised to 323.00 / share. This is an decrease of 10.38% from the prior estimate of 360.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 292.90 to a high of 346.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.52% from the latest reported closing price of 268.00 / share.

Systena Maintains 2.99% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.99%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Systena. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2317 is 0.12%, a decrease of 32.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 36,529K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 7,498K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,362K shares, representing an increase of 15.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2317 by 22.85% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,544K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAIGX - Wasatch International Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 2,986K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,447K shares, representing a decrease of 15.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2317 by 39.20% over the last quarter.

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 2,554K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,846K shares, representing a decrease of 11.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2317 by 37.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,038K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2317 by 34.58% over the last quarter.

