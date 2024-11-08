Systena Corporation Reports Strong Six-Month Financial Growth

Systena Corporation (JP:2317) has released an update.

Systena Corporation reported a substantial increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 6.9% and profits seeing a remarkable increase of over 25% compared to the previous year. The company anticipates continued growth, projecting net sales between 85,000 to 90,000 million yen for the fiscal year ending March 2025. Despite a decline in cash and cash equivalents, Systena’s earnings forecast remains optimistic, suggesting robust future performance.

For further insights into JP:2317 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.