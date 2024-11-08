Systena Corporation Reports Strong Six-Month Financial Growth

Systena Corporation (JP:2317) has released an update.
Systena Corporation reported a substantial increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 6.9% and profits seeing a remarkable increase of over 25% compared to the previous year. The company anticipates continued growth, projecting net sales between 85,000 to 90,000 million yen for the fiscal year ending March 2025. Despite a decline in cash and cash equivalents, Systena’s earnings forecast remains optimistic, suggesting robust future performance.
