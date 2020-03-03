Systemwide Errors Plague Robinhood for 2nd Trading Day

Crippling bugs put free-trading platform Robinhood out of commission at a critical time, provoking the ire of the platform's users. The platform's key features were inaccessible on March 2, a day that saw the Dow post its biggest-ever single-day gains after a week of dramatic sell-offs, and the tech issues appear unresolved as of this writing on March 3.

Robinhood sent out a message to users early on Tuesday stating that trading services were back online, but it issued a subsequent update confirming that issues had reemerged and that a systemwide outage was making its core services inaccessible. Some users have alleged that the outage resulted in them suffering substantial losses, and some have indicated that they will pursue class action lawsuits against the company

Image source: Getty Images.

What does it mean for Robinhood?

Robinhood has amassed a large user base thanks to its easy to use, commission-free trading platform, but the recent issues highlight risks associated with the service. Users have been voicing their dissatisfaction across social media, and it's possible that a significant number of members could leave the platform. The company might face lawsuits related to the outage, but its terms-of-service provisions reportedly seem to provide shelter from any substantial liabilities.

Robinhood is rumored to be moving toward going public, and it's been one of the most talked about potential 2020 IPOs thanks to its disruptive impact on the brokerage space, rapid user growth, and popularity among millennials. The company was valued at roughly $7.6 billion in July, but the recent platform outage could dampen some of the enthusiasm. At the very least, Robinhood will likely need to assure users and investors that it has improved its technology and security foundations.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/1/20

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.