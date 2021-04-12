Systemic risks to Indian banks remain high -S&P

MUMBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Monday that systemic risks to lenders in India remain elevated as the country grapples with a second wave of COVID-19 infections and a high proportion of weak loans.

The ratings firm believes that the stress coming in from smaller businesses is likely to contribute to increased bad loans for Indian lenders.

Service sectors such as hotels, malls and airlines have seen a significant loss of revenue and profit on account of COVID-19 containment measures and may add to banks' stress.

Defaults in individual retail loans are also expected, exacerbating the situation.

Bad loans in the Indian banking system are expected to be around 11%-12% of gross loans, said S&P.

"We forecast credit losses will decline to 2.2% of total loans in the year ending March 31, 2022, (fiscal 2022) and 1.8% in fiscal 2023, after staying elevated at an average of 2.8% in fiscals 2016-2021," S&P said in a note.

India reported the world’s highest daily tally of coronavirus infections with 168,912 new cases on Monday, overtaking Brazil as the country second-most affected by the pandemic.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

