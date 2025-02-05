Systemic Bio™ Wins SLAS 2025 Innovation Award for Groundbreaking h-VIOS™ Platform

Systemic Bio wins the SLAS 2025 Innovation Award for its h-VIOS™ platform enhancing drug discovery and safety evaluation.

Quiver AI Summary

Systemic Bio™, a subsidiary of 3D Systems, has won the SLAS 2025 Innovation Award for its h-VIOS™ platform, which enhances drug discovery by using bioprinted human tissues to evaluate antibody-drug conjugate safety. This recognition comes amid strong competition from global experts in laboratory science and automation. The technology allows for early identification of potential safety issues that are often missed in traditional clinical trials. CEO Taci Pereira expressed pride in the team's achievements, emphasizing their commitment to improving drug testing processes and fostering partnerships with pharmaceutical companies. Systemic Bio operates out of Houston and utilizes advanced production techniques to create numerous tissue models that contribute to preclinical testing efforts.

Potential Positives

Systemic Bio has been awarded the prestigious SLAS 2025 Innovation Award, signifying recognition of its groundbreaking h-VIOS™ platform in the field of laboratory science and automation.

The award emphasizes the potential of Systemic Bio’s technology to enhance drug discovery and development processes by enabling early identification of safety concerns in antibody-drug conjugates.

The company’s capabilities include producing thousands of tissue models under stringent quality standards, supporting collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies aimed at reducing late-stage drug trial failures.

This recognition may enhance Systemic Bio's credibility in the biotech industry, attracting further partnerships and investment opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which carry inherent risks and uncertainties, potentially undermining investor confidence.

The mention of risks associated with the h-VIOS™ platform and its reliance on traditional study methods raises concerns about the reliability of the technology in real-world applications.

The company's need for ongoing collaborations to improve preclinical drug testing may indicate that the h-VIOS™ platform is not yet fully validated or commercially ready on its own.

FAQ

What is the SLAS 2025 Innovation Award?

The SLAS 2025 Innovation Award recognizes technological advancements in laboratory science and automation, awarded annually at the SLAS International Conference.

What technology did Systemic Bio win the award for?

Systemic Bio won for its proprietary h-VIOS™ platform, which accelerates drug discovery using bioprinted human tissues.

Why is the h-VIOS™ platform significant?

The h-VIOS™ platform allows early identification of safety concerns in drug development, improving preclinical testing outcomes.

How does Systemic Bio support drug discovery?

Systemic Bio produces thousands of tissue models to enhance preclinical drug testing and reduce late-stage pharmaceutical failures.

Where can I find more information about Systemic Bio?

More information about Systemic Bio can be found on their website at www.systemic.bio.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DDD Insider Trading Activity

$DDD insiders have traded $DDD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES W HULL (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 115,971 shares for an estimated $447,648

JEFFREY A GRAVES (President and CEO) purchased 60,000 shares for an estimated $231,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DDD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $DDD stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Systemic Bio™



, a 3D Systems company (NYSE: DDD), has been named the winner of the prestigious SLAS 2025 Innovation Award. This award recognizes groundbreaking technological advancements poised to drive innovation in laboratory science and automation. The competition featured cutting-edge developments led by distinguished experts from top institutions worldwide.





The award highlights Systemic Bio’s proprietary h-VIOS™ platform, designed to accelerate drug discovery and development using bioprinted human tissues. The Company’s presentation focused on the application of its platform to evaluate the safety of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The technology enables early identification of safety concerns, capturing risks that historically have only been discovered during clinical trials, even after non-human primate studies failed to flag such issues.





“I couldn’t be prouder of our team for winning this award,” said Taci Pereira, CEO of Systemic Bio. “This recognition is a testament to our relentless focus on demonstrating the scientific and translational value of our platform. We remain committed to expanding our capabilities and accelerating adoption to improve drug discovery and development.”





Operating from Houston, Texas, Systemic Bio has the capability to produce thousands of tissue models under an ISO 7 clean room and a Quality Management System (QMS). These models support the Company’s ongoing collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies to improve preclinical drug testing and reduce late-stage failures.





The SLAS Innovation Award is presented annually at the SLAS International Conference and Exhibition, recognizing the most forward-thinking technological advancements in the field. More information on Systemic Bio’s work can be found at



www.systemic.bio



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Systemic Bio or 3D Systems, as applicable, to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the beliefs and expectations of Systemic Bio or 3D Systems as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the applicable company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in 3D Systems’ periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Neither Systemic Bio nor 3D Systems undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.







About Systemic Bio







Systemic Bio is a biotech company focused on accelerating drug discovery and development with human-relevant data from its proprietary platform of bioprinted vascularized organ models. Founded in 2022 as a wholly-owned company of 3D Systems, Systemic Bio leverages 3D Systems’ breakthrough, production-level bioprinting technology to create extremely precise healthy and diseased tissues using biomaterials and human cells. These proprietary organs-on-chips can be manufactured reproducibly in large quantities, and then perfused with drugs to study the effects on healthy or diseased tissue at the earliest stages of pharmaceutical drug development. These systems are multimodal and can be used to generate large datasets leveraged with machine learning to generate human-relevant therapeutic insights. More information on the company is available at



www.systemic.bio



.







About 3D Systems







More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at





www.3dsystems.com





.





Investor Contact:



investor.relations@3dsystems.com







Media Contact:



press@systemic.bio





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.