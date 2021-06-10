Systemax (SYX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Systemax, Inc. (Symbol: SYX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.91, changing hands as low as $33.23 per share. Systemax, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYX's low point in its 52 week range is $18.68 per share, with $45.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.44.

