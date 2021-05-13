Systemax Inc.'s (NYSE:SYX) 26% Share Price Plunge Could Signal Some Risk

The Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) share price has fared very poorly over the last month, falling by a substantial 26%. Looking at the bigger picture, even after this poor month the stock is up 84% in the last year.

Although its price has dipped substantially, it's still not a stretch to say that Systemax's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 20.1x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 20x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Systemax certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:SYX Price Based on Past Earnings May 13th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Systemax.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Systemax's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 29% last year. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 4.9% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twin analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 5.6% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 17%, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Systemax is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

What We Can Learn From Systemax's P/E?

With its share price falling into a hole, the P/E for Systemax looks quite average now. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Systemax's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Systemax you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

